Off the cuff: ‘Stealing’ the show

Ousted AIADMK leader V K Sasikala had started her political tour from Kasimajorpuram of Tenkasi recently. But it’s not going well, at least for her supporters and media persons who are covering the event. On day one, some of the reporters lost their cell phone and purse. A silver bracelet was also stolen from one of Sasikala’s supporters. The organisers, to tackle the issue, announced over mic that the public should keep a watch of their belongings before the event in other places including Tenkasi and Pavoorchatram. Despite this, many other attendees lost cash and other belongings in Pavoorchatram and Surandai.

Grand gesture for grand old party

Pavoorchatram police in Tenkasi are sticklers for rules. They man several roads at a time and pose the ‘stop hand’ signal to all persons violating traffic rules. They don’t just rule the road with an iron fist, they also know how to revere those who wielded the ‘hand’ signal before them. Why else would the police give a free hand to the state chief of the party that holds the ‘hand’ symbol?

On Tuesday, state Congress chief K Selvaperunthagai took part in a rally in Ramachandrapattinam. He and other partymen rode two-wheelers and none of them wore helmets on the busy Tirunelveli–Tenkasi highway. Even after a video went viral and netizens raised clamour, the police stuck to their obeisance. Later, a BJP member filed a plea to Pavoorchatram SHO Uma Maheswari demanding action. She ‘advised’ him to leave the matter. Maheswari later said she could take action on Selvaperunthagai only if her superior asks.