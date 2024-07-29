Ooty farmers say carrot crop damaged by rain, officials say guidelines ignored

NILGIRIS: Farmers in and around Avalanche in the Nilgiris district are in despair as their fields have been submerged following the heavy rain here for over a month.

The farmers whom the TNIE spoke to pointed out that they had experienced such rain in the southwest monsoon after a gap of five years and also had not experienced such heavy wind as seen last week.

“I sowed carrot seeds a month ago and the seedlings had started to sprout. However, the rain inundated my two acres of field and due to incessant rain for close to a month, my carrot field has become slushy. I can’t walk in the field as my legs sink into the soil. We expected a harvest in October. I lost more than Rs 2 lakh after sowing seeds, paying workers etc,” said C Narayanan of Gandhi Kandi Village in Avalanche.

“Not only my field, hundreds of acres in which carrots, garlic and potatoes are being cultivated across Avalanche have been submerged in the rain,” he said.

Out of two-and-a-half acres owned by L Nehru of Lawrence in Avalanche one acre of carrot field has been submerged in the rain.

“We were expecting a good yield in the next 20 days. However, we lost more than three lakhs by investing in carrot farming. We have no other option and have to continue the same cultivation once the rain subsides. Moreover, we will get meagre insurance for our crops. After rain now heavy wind poses a risk to us,” he said