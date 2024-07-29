Villupuram PEW officials seize 1,200 packets of arrack from Pondy outlet

PUDUCHERRY: Villupuram police seized 1,200 packets of arrack and a packaging machine from a licensed arrack outlet in Aandiyarpalayam near Thirubhuvanai in Puducherry on Saturday. The cashier of the outlet, Brammanandham (52) from Aandiyarpalayam, was arrested.

Police sources said arrack outlets in Puducherry are permitted only to sell arrack in sealed bottles, however, some outlets allegedly sell arrack illegally in packets purchased by people from Villupuram district as they are easy to conceal and carry.

Sources said the police, during a vehicle inspection at the Prohibition Enforcement Wing (PEW) checkpost in Gengarampalayam, seized arrack packets from two men -- Arun Kumar (29) of Asokapuri and Sivakumar (55) of Ragavanpettai -- on Friday. Upon inquiry, they found the duo had allegedly bought the packets from the said outlet.

A case was registered on Saturday, following which police personnel from Villupuram PEW, Valavanur, and Kandamangalam inspected the outlet and found 1,200 packets of arrack kept in four sacks and a packaging machine. The police seized them and arrested the cashier.

A few weeks ago, following allegations regarding the sale of arrack in packets, Puducherry senior police officials conducted a meeting with arrack outlet owners. Sources said that as no seating was provided to the shop owners during the meeting, they allegedly took the issue to the chief minister, who later condemned the police officials.