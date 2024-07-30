Centre delays SSA funds as Tamil Nadu yet to decide on starting ‘PM SHRI’ schools

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu school education department is yet to receive the first instalment of Rs 500 crore from the union government under Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) for the financial year 2024-25 as the tug-of-war between the centre and the state over establishing “PM SHRI” schools continues.

A total of Rs 2,151 crore has been sanctioned for the whole year by the centre and any delay in the release of the first tranche, which usually reaches the state by June, may affect the various schemes being implemented under the SSA scheme, officials said. Chief Minister M K Stalin had earlier alleged that the withholding of SSA funds is an attempt to ‘paralyse’ the state’s education department.

In January 2024, the project approval board of the union education ministry sanctioned Rs 3,585 crore for SSA for TN for 2024-25. This includes Rs 2,151 crore union government component (60%) and Rs 1,434 crore state component (40%). According to officials, the state government has disbursed its share but the fund from the centre has not come yet.

SSA funds are used for a range of components, including financial support for teachers, quality enhancement interventions, improving school access and student retention, inclusive education, Right to Education Act entitlements and teacher education, among others.