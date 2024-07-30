Dirty curtains, defunct ACs make TNSTC bus ride horrible

SALEM: Passengers opting for AC bus services of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) flagged several issues including poor maintenance of the buses. They say the air-conditioning system does not function most of the time, resulting in poor air circulation and causing severe discomfort. Passengers also complain about unhygienic curtains emitting foul odour.

According to sources, 14 services are operated between Salem and Coimbatore by the Salem Division of TNSTC. The fare on non-AC bus is Rs 155, while it is Rs 190 for AC bus. Despite the fare, the quality of service on AC buses is below par, regular users of the service said.

S. Rahul, an IT professional who commutes from Bangaluru to Coimbatore via Salem twice a week, said. "The buses don't feel like AC service as drivers do not maintain the right temperature. Since conductors get off after issuing tickets, we are forced to approach the driver directly with our queries. Most air conditioners do not work, and drivers respond rudely."

FHakkima, a teacher who travels from Coimbatore to Salem every week to visit her daughter, shared her ordeal. "We choose AC buses for cleanliness, but the ones I've travelled in till now emitted foul smell and had dirty curtains, making the journey uncomfortable," she told TNIE.

When contacted, TNSTC Salem Division General Manager B Gopalakrishnan told TNIE, "The curtains are cleaned twice a month, and the buses undergo cleaning once in a week at the depot."

However, experts suggest that this level of maintenance is insufficient. Unhygienic curtains can cause skin diseases such as hyperpigmentation, psoriasis, dermatitis, and eczema.

Given that each bus runs at least three trips daily, covering around 1,200 kilometres, it is recommended that the curtains be cleaned or replaced at least twice a week and the buses cleaned at least twice a day. Regular checks of the air-conditioning systems are also advised to prevent inconveniences for passengers.

The TNSTC's failure to maintain its AC buses has led to significant passenger dissatisfaction. The government needs to take immediate steps to address these issues to ensure a comfortable and hygienic travel experience for all its passengers.