Elephant electrocuted to death in Tamil Nadu's Devarsholai 

NILGIRIS: A tusker was electrocuted to death at Machikolli near Devarsholai in Gudalur in the early hours of Tuesday.

The animal was found electrocuted on the roadside leading to Machikolli coming under the Gudalur Taluk. Based on the information from passersby, the team of forest department officials have reached the spot and is carrying out an investigation.

Initial investigation revealed that the animal came in contact with the live wire when it was tasting the bark of an areca nut tree. Since the tree was old and soaked in incessant rain, it fell over the overhead power cable, killing the animal due to electrocution.

The exact age of the animal will be known after the postmortem, which will be carried out by the Veterinary Assistant Surgeon, K Rajesh Kumar.

Sources said that the tusks of the animal are intact, and staff of the Gudalur forest division posted near the animal to prevent the gathering of people near the animal.

A total of 42 wild elephant deaths have been reported this year so far, of which three were electrocution.