K Kailashnathan to take oath as Puducherry Lieutenant Governor on Aug 2

PUDUCHERRY: Retired IAS officer K Kailashnathan will be sworn in as the 25th Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry on August 2. A distinguished officer from the 1979 batch of the Gujarat cadre, the 71-year-old brings with him 45 years of extensive experience in public administration, including 18 years in the Gujarat Chief Minister Office (CMO).

Beginning his career as an Assistant Collector in 1981, Kailashnathan has held several significant positions. He worked closely with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the latter’s tenure as Chief Minister of Gujarat, establishing himself as one of Modi’s most trusted aides. He retired as Additional Chief Secretary in the Gujarat CMO on May 31, 2013. However, he was retained as Chief Principal Secretary — a position created specifically for him — serving in this capacity until June 30, 2024.

He is credited with the implementation of several key projects and programmes in Gujarat. His extensive administrative experience and close ties to Prime Minister Modi have raised expectations regarding his appointment among Puducherry residents.