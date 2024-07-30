Kancheepuram mayor dodges no-trust motion

CHENNAI: The scheduled no-confidence motion against Kancheepuram Mayor Mahalakshmi Yuvaraj did not occur due to the absence of councillors. According to the rules, another no-confidence motion cannot be moved for a year.

Following a petition submitted by a group of councillors, which included those from the ruling DMK (to which the mayor also belonged), AIADMK and other parties, a council meeting was scheduled for Monday to take up the no-confidence motion.

Corporation Commissioner M Senthil Murugan arrived at the hall to conduct the proceedings. However, none of the councillors attended the meeting, and he cancelled the meeting due to lack of quorum.

AIADMK councillor S Sindhan told TNIE, “We already submitted a petition to the district collector stating that the commissioner, M Senthil Murugan, is biased towards the mayor and he should be transferred before the motion is taken up. Since we don’t have faith in the commissioner, we boycotted the meet.”

DMK councillors, including Mahalakshmi and her supporters, did not responded to calls. Sources in the DMK said the councillors supporting the mayor were on a tour to Coimbatore, while her opponents had gone to Mahabalipuram.