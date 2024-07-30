Locals rejoice as Pamban bridge work nears completion

RAMANATHAPURAM: With work on the new Pamban railway bridge nearing completion, and rail services likely to be restored by October 1 to Rameswaram, people are a happy lot. The successful installation of the centre portion of the bridge was celebrated with a cake cutting in Pamban.

Considering the poor condition of the century-old Pamban railway bridge, the railways had started the construction of a new sea bridge, adjacent to the old bridge, in 2019 for over Rs 500 crore.

The installation of the centre lift portion, one of the complicated processes in the project, was completed by the Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL). With the railways department announcing that rail services suspended in December 2022 are set to resume by October 1, the final stage of works is being carried out at a quick pace.

M Muthu Pavusal Amin, a local from Pamban, said, "For almost two years, train services have been suspended for Rameswaram. The resumption of train services through the Pamban bridge will increase the influx of tourists, which in turn will help increase revenue generation for the locals. Even though bus services exist, the train route plays a major role in attracting tourists to Rameswaram."

Senthil, another local from Rameswaram, said that the operation of trains will greatly aid fishermen and fish traders, as currently, they must transport the goods to Mandabam before taking them to other places by train. “Using buses to transport the fish can be expensive, and some bus operators do not allow us to transport fish onboard.