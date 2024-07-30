Rain havoc: Two killed in landslide, one dead in house collapse in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: A sudden landslide, triggered by the incessant rain at Valparai resulted in the death of a 43-year-old woman and her 15-year-old granddaughter on Tuesday. Additionally, one person died at Thippampatti near Pollachi due to a house collapse.

The deceased have been identified as Muthammal alias Rajeshwari (43), wife of Arumugam, and her granddaughter A Dhanapriya (15), a class X student. They were residing in a mud house with asbestos-roofed house on Mukku Road, to the left of the Solaiyar Dam. Arumugam worked as a security guard at a private cottage, and Dhanapriya was studying at Solaiyar Dam government School.

Arumugam had gone for the night shift on Monday night, leaving his wife and granddaughter at home, which was located adjacent to the hill occupied by the estate. With heavy downpours, the land adjacent to the house slid in at midnight, causing it to collapse.

The incident occurred around 3 am on Tuesday. Rajeshwari and Dhanapriya were caught under the debris and died tragically. The incident went unnoticed and was only discovered around 6.30 am on Tuesday morning.

The locals immediately alerted the police and fire service, who then retrieved the bodies and sent them to Valparai GH for postmortem. Shekkalmudi police are investigating the incident.

In another incident, a house collapse caused by the rain at Gamangalam near Pollachi, a 20-year-old B.Com graduate, A Hariharasudhan from Anna Nagar in Thippampatti, lost his life. Three more people from his family narrowly escaped from the house collapse. The body has been sent to Pollachi GH for postmortem.