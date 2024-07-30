Student attacks classmate with knife at aided school, teacher also suffers injury

TIRUCHY: A Class 12 student was attacked with a knife by a fellow student inside a classroom at the Srirangam Government-aided Higher Secondary School on Monday over a social media comment. A teacher who intervened also sustained injuries on his head.

The conflict began when a 17-year-old student from Thiruvanaikoil posted a picture on Instagram. Another student from the biology group replied to the post with a smile emoji, leading to a heated argument at school.

During the argument, the Class 12 student of history group attacked the biology student. The latter, in retaliation, went home, took out a knife, returned to the school and attacked the history student in the classroom. The student and a teacher, S Sivakumar (56), who tried to intervene, suffered injuries.

Police arrived at the school and admitted the injured to government hospital for treatment. Later, the student was shifted to Tiruchy MGMGH for further treatment. A case has been registered and a search is on for the absconding biology student.