Tamil Nadu: Accused in BJP man’s murder ‘tries to escape from cops’, shot in the leg

SIVAGANGA: An accused in the murder case of a BJP district functionary was shot in his leg and apprehended as he attempted to escape after attacking a sub-inspector in Pudupatti near Sivaganga on Monday evening.

According to police, P Vasanthakumar (25) of Vairampatti was among the five accused arrested in connection with the murder of BJP district cooperative wing secretary N Selvakumar (45) of M Velankulam on Saturday.

Sources said the incident occurred when Vasanthakumar was taken to Pudupatti by Sivaganga taluk police Inspector Manikandan, sub-inspector Prathap and others to trace the hidden weapons used for the murder. However, Vasanthakumar ‘attacked’ Prathap with the weapon and ‘attempted to escape’. He was shot in the leg by Manikandan.

Prathap was admitted to the Government Sivaganga Medical College Hospital (GSMCH), while Vasanthakumar, who was initially treated at GSMCH, was later admitted to the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai.

SP Dongre Praveen Umesh visited the injured sub-inspector and enquired about the incident.

Selvakumar was killed on Saturday night while he was en route to his house on a two-wheeler. His killing was reportedly in retaliation to the murder of one Bhuvaneshwaran of Mela Pidavoor in 2019. Five persons were arrested in connection with the case — A Maruthupandi (20) of Mela Pidavur, M Arunkumar (20) of Satharasankottai, P Vasanthakumar (25) of Vairampatti, U Sateeshwaram (21) of Pudupatti and K Vishal (20) of Sivaganga.