Tamil Nadu health minister hands over medical council awards

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian handed over Medical Council Awards-2024 to doctors for excellence in the field of medicine at a function organised by the Tamil Nadu Medical Council on Monday. The awards, in three categories - eminent medical teacher, specialities and research and outstanding service in the field of socio medical relief - were conferred on 10 doctors.

Speaking at the event, Subramanian said the Tamil Nadu Medical Council Awards were constituted in 2012 on the lines of BC Roy awards given by Medical Council of India (MCI) (now National Medical Commission).

The TMC should increase the number of awardees in the coming years instead of giving them to just 10 doctors. Around 1.92 lakh doctors are registered with TMC.

Dr N Ezhilan, MLA, Thousand Lights constituency, said the state government is working to abolish NEET. “The Union government imposed it as it doesn’t want to see people from lower socio-economic backgrounds becoming doctors. If students from such backgrounds become doctors, they do service to the people,” he said.