Tamil Nadu: Mettur dam level crosses 118 ft, 23K cusecs water released

SALEM/DHAMAPURI: As water level in Mettur dam crossed 118.410 feet at 8 pm on Monday, authorities increased the discharge for delta irrigation from 12,000 cusecs from Sunday evening to 23,000 cusecs.

On Monday afternoon, the dam recorded an inflow of 121,934 cusecs, which dropped to 91,368 cusecs by night. An official said, “As the water level kept rising significantly, we increased discharge volume to 20,000 cusecs on Monday morning.

It was further increased to 23,000 cusecs in the night.” The surge in water level is linked to the release of water from Krishna Raja Sagara and Kabini dams, which have reached 124.800 feet and 64.200 feet, respectively.

L Panneer Selvam, Central Water Commission (CWC) executive engineer has instructed the dam officials to monitor the water level closely and advised people in the delta districts to remain vigilant.

Meanwhile, water level at Hogenakkal reduced to 50,000 cusecs on Monday evening. Sources said on Sunday, the water level was 1.60 lakh cusecs which was the highest this year. However, since Monday morning, the flow has been declining.