Tamil Nadu seeks clarity on clearance for shoreline development plan

CHENNAI: The state government is likely to file a miscellaneous application in the National Green Tribunal, seeking clarification whether approval from the union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) is required for its Comprehensive Shoreline Development Plan (CSDP).

NGT had ruled that the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) cannot continue with the CSDP without getting approval from MoEFCC, in a case challenging the works being done as part of the Chennai Shoreline Renourishment and Revitalization (CSSR) Projects Limited, a special purpose vehicle that was launched to carry out various works on the Marina to Kovalam stretch at a cost of Rs 100 crore.

NGT had passed an order to halt the project based on a suo motu case that raised concerns on the levelling of coastal dunes in Injambakkam as part of the project. CMDA had denied allegations about levelling dunes.

Official sources are of the opinion that issues with CSSR need not interfere with CSDP, which is an overall comprehensive master plan developed by CMDA and is an integral part of the Third Master Plan (2027- 2046), prepared for the Chennai Metropolitan Area. CSDP is not a project and hence it may not need approval from MoEFCC

“The master plan will act as a blueprint that guides future development and growth of the city, and hence, it includes study and analysis of every characteristic of region, and the same needs no approval from the union ministry of environment and forests,” sources said.

CSDP is a sub plan of the Third Master Plan (2027- 2046) that will be implemented by CMDA under the provisions of the Tamil Nadu Town and Country Planning Act, 1971. Sources said the issue before the tribunal was the Housing and Urban Development Department Government Order (dated July 2022) for CSSR.

CSDP was put in place to study the regions for the purpose of zoning on existing characters, user activity, environmental significance, coastal zone regulation and environmentally sensitive areas.

According to sources, CMDA has sought clarification on the NGT order which mentions a blanket direction to approach the Tamil Nadu Coastal Zone Management Authority (TNCZMA) for approval for any activity other than cleaning and removal of encroachment. Officials wanted to know whether it includes only CSSR activities because if not, CSDP and other related activities will get affected along with the effective functioning of the authority itself.