Cuddalore boy hit by javelin at school succumbs to injury

CUDDALORE: A regular training session at a private school turned fatal for a Class 10 student from Dharmasalai, Vadalur when a javelin thrown by another student struck him on the head on July 24 and resulted in his death on Tuesday.

Police have filed a case against the school management for negligence and have detained the school correspondent Pravin Samuel (35) and teacher supervising the training session Praveen Kumar (34) for questioning, sources said.

The student, T Kishore (15), was practising Silambam when the mishap occurred on July 24. He was immediately rushed to a private medical college hospital in Puducherry before being transferred to a private hospital in Chennai. Kishore was finally shifted to the Government Villupuram Medical College Hospital in Mundiyambakkam where he was declared brain dead on Monday.

Javelin victim’s eyes donated as per parents’ request

On hearing this his mother, T Sivagami, attempted to end her life. She was rescued and admitted to the Vriddhachalam Government Hospital where she is recovering.

After Kishore’s death on Tuesday, the boy’s eyes were donated on his parents’ request. Based a complaint from Kishore’s father, Thirumurugan, a case was initially filed under Section 125 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the school management on July 25.

After the boy’s death, the case was altered to Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the BNS. Kishore was known to be skilled at Silambam and had won prizes in various tournaments, sources said.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nadu Health Department’s helpline 104)