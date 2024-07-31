Farmers demand timely release of Cauvery water to Karaikal

KARAIKAL: Farmers in Karaikal have urged the Puducherry Public Works Department (PWD) to press Tamil Nadu PWD for their fair share of Cauvery River water. They are concerned that the water may not be received in the necessary time and quantity, as it is utilised first by delta districts of Tamil Nadu.

The Cauvery water from Mettur dam will be distributed into the Cauvery, Vennar, and Grand Anaicut channel, directed towards delta districts such as Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, and Mayiladuthurai, before finally reaching Karaikal.

“We urge Puducherry PWD to secure the water Tamil Nadu owes the union territory. Our groundwater levels are low and in need of recharge. We need inflow in all seven rivers of Karaikal,” said DN Suresh, president of the Karaikal District Tailend Farmers Association.

The Puducherry PWD is currently desilting 180 kms of channels, with over 90% completed in preparation for the water’s arrival. According to officials, Tamil Nadu owes Puducherry 7 tmcft every year, with Karaikal slated to receive 0.25 tmcft for July and 1.05 tmcft for August.

“We will urge our counterparts from Tamil Nadu to release our share in a timely manner. Since the rate of flow is high, we should be able to receive it on time,” said a Puducherry PWD official.