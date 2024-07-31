Farmers set, water to reach Kallanai today

THANJAVUR: The Cauvery water released from the Mettur reservoir on July 28 is expected to reach Kallanai (Grand Anicut) during the early hours of Wednesday. After the water reaches Kallanai, the sluice gates of Cauvery, Vennaru and Kollidam rivers, and the Grand Anicut canal (Pudhu Aaru) will be opened by ministers on Wednesday at 9.15 am, Water Resources Department (WRD) sources said. The quantum of water released into four rivers will gradually be increased based on inflow.

Meanwhile, farmers in many parts of the district have started cleaning branch canals that supply water to their fields. In Tiruvaiyaru, members of various voluntary organisations including Pongi Vaa Cauvery Iyakkam, Tiruvaiyaru Rotary Club, Tiruthondar Arakkattalai along with staff of Tiruvaiyaru town panchayat, and the NSS students of Tiruvaiyaru Rajah’s College cleaned 3.5 tonnes of garbage accumulated on the Cauvery riverbed in Tiruvaiyaru town, ahead of the arrival of water.