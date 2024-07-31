ICT Academy signs Rs 88-crore MoUs to train 90K students in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Aimed at training over 90,000 students across the state, the Information and Communication Technology Academy has signed multiple memorandums of understanding (MoUs) worth a total of Rs 88 crore with corporate companies, government departments and product-specific companies. The focus will be to train students, especially women, from government colleges and help at least 70% of those land jobs.

The students will be trained in various areas including information technology, cybersecurity, soft skills like communication, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) skills, business processing outsourcing (BPO), and retail sector skills among others.

In an event held in Chennai where the MoUs were exchanged, Information Technology and Digital Services Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan said it is important to guide parents of government school students so that they choose fields that have employability, and also help educational institutions shape their curriculum based on industry needs. “We can also expect changes in the way the ICT Academy functions, to leverage AI into the training process,” he said.

As part of the MoUs, Infosys will train 48,000 underprivileged students in IT, and non-IT skills over the next three years at a cost of Rs 33 crore. Six agreements with corporate companies, including Capgemini and Microsoft, were signed.