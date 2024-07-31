Lanka convicts one fisher, releases 17 & detains 29

RAMANATHAPURAM: A Sri Lankan court sentenced a country boat fisherman to 18 months imprisonment for violating IMBL for a second time, and released 17 country boat fishers, on Tuesday. The court extended the custody of seven other fishers till August 8.

In another case, the court extended the custody of 22 fishermen till August 6.

On July 1, 25 fishers from Pamban and Nambuthalai in three country boats were arrested by the Lankan navy. Among the three boats, one was unregistered, prompting the court to extend the custody of the seven-member crew till August 8.

Of the other two country boats with 18 fishermen, the Sri Lankan court released 17 fishermen with the rider that they do not violate the IMBL in the future. However, Anthony of Pamban, was found violating the IMBL for a second time and sentenced to 18 months imprisonment. Anthony was lodged in Jaffna prison.

Meanwhile, of the 22 fishermen arrested on June 23, three are suffering from tuberculosis, while 19 others were produced before the court on Tuesday. Their custody was extended for a fifth time, till August 6. The court sought the medical reports of the three fishers suffering from tuberculosis, and the fishers were sent back to jail.