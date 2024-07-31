Minor girl ends life in Chennai's Kodungaiyur

CHENNAI: A 14-year-old girl died by suicide at her house in Kodungaiyur on Monday. The police said the deceased girl studied in a private school in the locality. On Saturday, she told her mother that she was going to a nearby shop and left. As she didn’t return even after a long time, her mother lodged a police complaint.

Meanwhile, the girl returned home on Sunday and claimed that she had gone to meet a friend. Since a missing person case was previously filed, the mother took the girl to the police station on Monday.

The police personnel asked both of them to appear before the All Women Police the following day for a formal inquiry. However, later that day, the girl died by suicide at her house. The police recovered the body and sent it for postmortem. A case has been registered and a probe is under way to ascertain why she took the extreme step.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on TN’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)