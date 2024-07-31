Panel suggests issuing ToR for environ impact assessment for Parandur airport

CHENNAI: An expert appraisal committee of the union environment ministry has recommended issuing Terms of Reference (ToR) for preparing Environmental Impact Assessment for the airport at Parandur.

This comes within days after Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu informed the Lok Sabha that the steering committee on Greenfield Airports granted site clearance for TIDCO for the development of greenfield airport at Parandur.

The EAC, however, has laid down some specific conditions, which includes carrying out hydrological assessment of the catchment area, social impact study and detailed plan for tree cutting and reforestation as two natural streams are passing through the site; it involves cutting of over 36,635 trees and affects more than 1,000 families.

As per the official documents, the greenfield airport is envisaged in 2,173 hectares (5,369 acres), of which 47% is irrigated agricultural land, 16% is dry agricultural land and another 27% waterbodies (irrigation tanks). Overall, 90% is agriculture land and waterbodies.