Tiruchy airport introduces affordable cab service to ease commuter woes

TIRUCHY: In a move to address the long-standing issue faced by air passengers at the Tiruchy international airport, the airport authorities have introduced affordable cab service to facilitate easy transportation between the main entry gate and the new integrated terminal building.

Six cabs will be stationed at the entry point, allowing passengers arriving by bus to hire a cab for Rs 30 per person to reach the terminal building, officials said. Notably, passengers had been struggling with lack of transportation options since the terminal began operations on June 11.

Previously, passengers were forced to walk around one kilometer due to the absence of city buses or battery-operated vehicles. Airport director P Subramani told TNIE that the new arrangement ensures passenger safety while significantly reducing inconvenience.

“Rental car services are provided by a private operator at the airport terminal. We have asked them to station at least six cars at both the terminal and the main entrance. This allows passengers to use the service for Rs 30 per person, with each trip accommodating up to four passengers.

This system has come into force from today (Tuesday),” he said. The director also highlighted that as an international airport, certain security norms must be adhered to, prohibiting the operation of auto rickshaws at the main entrance. All necessary formalities for operating battery-operated vehicles are being completed swiftly, he stated.

On the operational norms, Dharmaraj, a cab operator at the airport, explained that the cabs are assigned based on a rotation system, utilising the last-numbered cars for the shuttle service, which provides operators with additional income. “We charge Rs 30 per head for transport between the terminal building and the entry point. Six vehicles are stationed at both locations,” he said.