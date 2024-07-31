TN government not spending on F4 Race: Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin

CHENNAI: Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Tuesday said the government is not spending money for conducting Formula 4 Race in Chennai on August 31 and September 1 since there are several sponsors.

Asked about complaints that this event would cost the government dearly, he said, “This time, there is no expenditure by the government since there are many sponsors...We have got more sponsors than what we expected. The event was cancelled (last year) due to rain.” On whether the sponsors were compelled to fund the event, Udhayanidhi asked, “How can they be compelled?”

Earlier, he presented cash incentives to the tune of Rs 13.98 crore to over 589 sportspersons who won medals at national and international events. “Their demands will be taken to the CM,” he added.

Meanwhile, AIADMK advocate wing secretary IS Inbadurai, in a representation to Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena, said the race is unnecessary for Chennai. BJP state president K Annamalai alleged that the industries, mostly from Chennai and the western region, were asked to cough up money for the race.

Meanwhile, CM MK Stalin presented the Jeevan Raksha award for 2023 given by the union government to persons who saved lives of the people in dangerous situations. Maria Michael and Vijayakumar from Thoothukudi district received the award.