Water released from Kallanai for cultivating paddy crop in delta districts

THANJAVUR: The sluices of the Grand Anaicut (Kallanai) were operated and water flowed into Cauvery, Vennaru, Grand Anaicut and Kollidam rivers on Wednesday.

The water released is expected to augment the irrigation of Kuruvai paddy which is already cultivated using ground water and to fill 925 system tanks spread over in 11 districts.

In a customary opening ceremony of opening water from the Kallanai, Ministers K N Nehru (Municipal Administration), Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi (School Education), T R B Rajaa (Industries), C V Meyyanathan (Environment) along with MLAs, Collectors of Cauvery delta districts operated the sluice gates and released water into Cauvery river.

Later the minister, MLA and officials also operated the sluice gates of Vennaru river, Grand anicut canal and Kollidam river. The ministers, officials and farmers who were gathered at Kallanai also showered flower petals, paddy seeds on the water gushing out from the regulators.