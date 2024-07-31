Water released from Kallanai for cultivating paddy crop in delta districts
THANJAVUR: The sluices of the Grand Anaicut (Kallanai) were operated and water flowed into Cauvery, Vennaru, Grand Anaicut and Kollidam rivers on Wednesday.
The water released is expected to augment the irrigation of Kuruvai paddy which is already cultivated using ground water and to fill 925 system tanks spread over in 11 districts.
In a customary opening ceremony of opening water from the Kallanai, Ministers K N Nehru (Municipal Administration), Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi (School Education), T R B Rajaa (Industries), C V Meyyanathan (Environment) along with MLAs, Collectors of Cauvery delta districts operated the sluice gates and released water into Cauvery river.
Later the minister, MLA and officials also operated the sluice gates of Vennaru river, Grand anicut canal and Kollidam river. The ministers, officials and farmers who were gathered at Kallanai also showered flower petals, paddy seeds on the water gushing out from the regulators.
Initially 1,500 cusecs of water was released in to Cauvery, 1,000 cusecs into Vennaru, 500 acres into Grand Anaicut and 400 cusecs into Kollidam river. Earlier special poojas were held in the Anjaneyar temple located at the bed of Kollidam river, Adhi Vinayakar temple in the park and Karuppannasamy temple on the banks of Cauvery.
Talking to reporters after the releasing water the Minister for Municipal Administration K N Nehru said it would take a week for the water to reach the tail end areas.
The water will be used for cultivating 7.95 lakh acres of samba paddy besides supplementing irrigation of Kuruvai paddy crop already cultivated using ground water, minister added.
It might be noted Cauvery water was released from Mettur on July 28th, instead of customary date of June 12, due to non availability of adequate water in Mettur.
Following heavy rains in Cauvery catchment in Kerala and Karnataka States, Mettur dam has been overflowing. On Wednesday morning the entire inflow of 1.25 lakh cusecs into the reservoir is being released. The level stood at 120 feet (storage 93.47 tmc).