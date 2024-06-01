Bad roads near schools a concern in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: With schools set to reopen on June 10, parents and social activists voiced concerns over the poor condition of roads near school campuses. The recent rain left several roads damaged, posing a risk to students and daily commuters.

Roads near Pukiyakulam government primary school, Subramaniampalayam Corporation middle school, GN Mills Anganwadi centre among others are in bad shape. Parents have demanded the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) to fix the roads immediately.

V Madhusudhanan, a parent from Subbulakshmi Gardens said,”Potholes and broken patches are a major concern. It’s unsafe for kids, especially those who walk or cycle to school. We have seen several accidents recently due to damaged roads. The CCMC must ensure safety of road users.” Social activists have also urged the civic body authorities to address the issue promptly.