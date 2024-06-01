Demolition of overhead tank for Kovai ring road without alternatives upsets residents

COIMBATORE: Residents of Theethipalayam Panchayat in Thondamuthur union are upset that an overhead tank which supplies drinking water to households in the village has been marked for demolition for laying the Western Ring Road Bypass without making any alternative arrangements.

R Periyasamy, a farmer, said, “The 10000-litre capacity overhead tank was constructed at a cost of Rs 18.36 lakh in 2012 - 2013. Drinking water is supplied to around thousand houses in the panchayat. We have learned that the will be demolished to lay the western ring road along the stretch. We do not object any development work. However, the demolition is to be carried out coming week without making any alternative arrangements for water supply.”

He said that ladder on the overhead tank was removed two days ago. “When we approached the panchayat administration, they did not have proper plan for carrying water supply after the demolition,” he said and added that the district administration should intervene immediately.

When contacted an official from Block Development Office (BDO),Thondamuthur, said he was not aware about the issue and assured to look into it immediately.

Sources in the highways department said the department has released money for constructing of new overhead tank. P Kanagaraj, panchayat secretary, Theethipalayam said, “The Highways Department has allocated Rs 40 lakh to build a new overhead tank with compound wall. We have planned estimation for constructing the tank with 30,000 litres after the election results are announced . Until construction of the new dam, water supply will be managed through another tank in the panchayat.”