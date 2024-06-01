Power looms free, TN govt must place order for Pongal dhoties, sarees, say weavers

ERODE: Power loom weavers have urged the state government to issue orders in July for production of dhoti and saree which will be given free to PDS card holders on the occasion of Pongal festival.

B Kandavel, organising secretary of the Tamil Nadu Federation of Powerloom Associations, said, “The free dhoti and saree scheme was inaugurated in 1981 by the state government to provide employment to the weavers. power loom, hand loom and pedal loom are benefited from this scheme. As per the current market conditions, it is expected that the order inflow for power looms will decrease in the month of July. Therefore, the TN government should start production of free dhoti and saree in July to lend a helping hand.”

Further, he said, “Last year, production of free dhoti and saree started in August. Currently there are no orders for most of the power looms. So we insist on starting production early.”

Under this scheme 1.73 crore sarees and 1.68 crore dhoti will be produced. Out of this, 1.4 crore dhotis and 1.4 crore sarees will be allocated for power looms. Other dhoti and sarees will be reserved for handloom and pedal looms.

“The government should issue a GO for production early in June. After that it takes one month for finalising tender. More than 5.5 lakh power looms are functioning in Tamil Nadu. The government should take immediate action in this regard,” he added.

Power loom weavers have urged the state government to issue orders in July for production of dhoti and saree which will be given free to PDS card holders on the occasion of Pongal festival.

B Kandavel, organising secretary of the Tamil Nadu Federation of Powerloom Associations, said, “The free dhoti and saree scheme was inaugurated in 1981 by the state government to provide employment to the weavers. power loom, hand loom and pedal loom are benefited from this scheme. As per the current market conditions, it is expected that the order inflow for power looms will decrease in the month of July. Therefore, the TN government should start production of free dhoti and saree in July to lend a helping hand.”

Further, he said, “Last year, production of free dhoti and saree started in August. Currently there are no orders for most of the power looms. So we insist on starting production early.”

Under this scheme 1.73 crore sarees and 1.68 crore dhoti will be produced. Out of this, 1.4 crore dhotis and 1.4 crore sarees will be allocated for power looms. Other dhoti and sarees will be reserved for handloom and pedal looms.

“The government should issue a GO for production early in June. After that it takes one month for finalising tender. More than 5.5 lakh power looms are functioning in Tamil Nadu. The government should take immediate action in this regard,” he added.

The federation has sent a letter to the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu regarding this.