‘Romeo & Juliet’ relationship saves man from Pocso case in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has quashed a case pending in a local court, registered against a man under the Pocso Act, for the alleged assault of a minor girl, whom he married later.

Equating their relationship to the story of Romeo and Juliet, the court said a lenient view on the law has to be taken. “It is the case of Romeo and Juliet, which has ended in marriage and the enlargement of the family by the birth of a child,” said Justice G Jayachandran in an order.

He raised the question of whether the judicial system should strictly comply with the law in this case or deal with with the humanitarian aspects of it. “Unfortunately, the Pocso Act is silent,” the judge noted. Furthermore, powers conferred under Section 482 of CrPC has to be used for quashing the case against the husband in such cases; or else, the girl may be made ‘vulnerable to exploitation’.

The order was passed on the petition filed by the man, against whom an FIR was registered in 2018 for aggravated penetrative sexual assault, based on a complaint filed by the girl’s mother.

The case was taken on file by the mahila court in Allikulam in 2022. In the meantime, the man and the girl, who by then had become majors, married in 2020 and had a child. The girl had told the court that she married him of her own volition and they were leading a happy life.