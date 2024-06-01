Schools in Tamil Nadu to reopen on June 10 due to heatwave

CHENNAI: The school education department has postponed the reopening of state schools (after summer vacation) from June 6 to June 10.

In an official circular, the department stated that due to the severe heatwave in the state, it has decided to postpone the reopening of all schools.

It is to be noted that at least two political parties had demanded on Friday that the reopening be postponed, citing the harsh summer in many parts of the state, PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss and TMC(M) president G K Vasan being among them.

The union territory of Puducherry has also postponed the reopening of schools to June 12 due to the heatwave.