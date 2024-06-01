Sri Lankan refugees in India struggle for medical education amid NEET restrictions

TIRUCHY: Although nursing dreams of becoming a doctor, 17-year-old S Sharina Christy, who completed schooling this year, had to be content by enrolling in a paramedical course -- BSc (Operation Theatre and Anaesthesia Technology) -- at a private college in Chengalpattu district. Sharina’s identity as a Sri Lankan refugee bars the resident of the rehabilitation camp in Pudukkottai’s Thekattur from even sitting down for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET).

Sharina is not alone, as the Sri Lankan Tamils in such rehabilitation camps spread across the state have been urging the Union and state governments to allow their children to take up NEET and pursue MBBS in colleges across the country.

For almost two decades, the ambition of such children of Sri Lankan refugees to become a doctor has remained a struggle. The last opportunity for a member of the community to pursue MBBS through reservation was in 2003, following which the special quota enjoyed by them was struck down by a Madras High Court order.

With NEET now made mandatory for admission to medical college, the Union government norms deprive the children of Sri Lankan refugees to even appear for the test. A relative of Sharina recounts, “She did not even apply for NEET owing to our refugee status and lack of necessary documents like community certificate.”