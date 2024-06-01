Tamil Nadu Congress to seek High Court intervention to recover expenses incurred for PM's meditation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after a hectic session of addressing rallies in view of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, finally chose to go on a two-day meditation at the land's end in Kanniyakumari. But, it seems, the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) has a problem with it.

While Narendra Modi embarked on his second and final day of meditation after performing the 'Surya Arghya' during sunrise at the Vivekananda Rock Memorial, a team of lawyers led by Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) member AP Suryaprakasam have approached the Madras High Court with a prayer.

Even as Modi carried out 'Surya Arghya,' a ritual associated with spiritual practice involving salutations to the Almighty, manifested in the form of sun, Bar and Bench reported that the TNCC has approached the Madras High Court claiming that Modi’s much publicised meditation at the Vivekananda Rock in Kanyakumari district in the State is an attempt in disguise to garner votes for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The plea that is yet to be numbered by the High Court Registry, the report said, also claims that Modi’s meditation that began on May 30 and is being televised and broadcast widely, will work to the disadvantage of the opposition parties and such broadcast is in breach of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

However, Suryaprakasam told TNIE Online, that he is presently in Mangaluru and his junior is dealing with the petition. But he clarified that once he returns to Chennai he will approach the court with a fresh prayer for directions from the court to the state government to recover all the expenses incurred for Modi's Kanniyakumari visit which was spent by the state government.

"Prime Minister Modi has come on a personal visit. Forget the security aspects, the state government has spent a huge amount in connection with Modi's visit to Kanniyakumari. That expenses need to be recovered from the BJP's funds," Suryaprakasam noted.