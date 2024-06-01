Traffic on ECR in Tiruchy hit for 2 hours as kin protest over man’s death

THANJAVUR: Traffic on East Coast Road (ECR) near Peravurani in Tiruchy was affected for over two hours on Friday as relatives of a deceased man blocked the road over hospital authorities refusing to hand over the body without a post-mortem examination.

The incident unfolded after Government Pudukkottai Medical College and Hospital authorities insisted on an autopsy or a no-objection certificate from the local police to hand over the body.

According to sources, K Jahir Hussain (32) of Ravuthanvayal near Peravurani, came to his native about two months ago.

He was scheduled to travel abroad, where he was employed, on Friday. However, on Thursday, he was admitted to a private hospital with complaints of dysentery and vomiting and was later shifted to the Pudukkottai medical college hospital where he was declared dead.

As the police delayed issuing a no-objection certificate and hospital authorities refused to hand over the body without a post-mortem, the kin of the deceased staged the road blockade, affecting traffic for more than two hours.

The protest ended after the tahsildar and the police held talks with the family and assured of issuance of the no-objection certificate, sources said.