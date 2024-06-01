Uploading morph picture online affects victim and society at large, says judge

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court observed that morphing a woman’s photo and uploading it on social media will “not only damage the woman’s morality” and her family, but will also disturb and may deviate others, particularly the younger generation, who use social media.

Justice B Pugalendhi was rejecting the bail petition filed by Haj Mohammed in connection with a case booked against him by the CCD III police station in Tenkasi. Mohammed was booked under several sections of IPC, Information Technology Act, and Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act.

The prosecution said that he had sent obscene and vulgar messages to the complainant’s brother on social media. On seeing messages, the complainant’s brother had blocked Mohammed’s ID. Even then, Mohammed continued to send messages through another Facebook ID. Mohammed has also created a fake Instagram ID, where he has uploaded the morphed images of the wife of the complainant’s brother.

The additional public prosecutor submitted that the petitioner had morphed the pictures of a woman, uploaded the same on social media, and shared those with the woman’s husband.

Apart from that, Mohammed has also projected the woman as a call girl in the photos, that he circulated on social media. This offence cannot be termed as an offence against a woman alone, and impacts the society as well, observed the APP. The Court said the allegation levelled against Mohammed is serious in nature, and rejected his bail petition.