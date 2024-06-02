DMK asks party agents to be vigilant during counting of votes

CHENNAI: The DMK on Saturday organised a virtual meeting to issue detailed instructions to its counting agents ahead of the counting of votes polled during the Lok Sabha elections. The party told the agents to be vigilant until the final results are declared.

The meeting was attended by district secretaries, Lok Sabha candidates and counting agents. During the meeting, DMK’s organising secretary RS Bharathi and legal wing secretary NR Elango provided comprehensive guidelines to the party’s agents.

According to sources present at the meeting, the agents received detailed instructions on the process, including the verification of postal votes, checking the EVM control units before counting begins, ensuring the seals and numbers on the control units are accurate, and confirming the number of votes recorded.

Additionally, agents were instructed to verify that the figures in the EVMs match those on Form 17C, which was provided on polling day. They were also reminded to remain inside the counting centre until the final results were announced.