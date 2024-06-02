Keltron’s test for hi-tech lab instructors in TN to be held on June 5

TIRUCHY: Kerala State Electronics Development Corporation (Keltron), a Government of Kerala undertaking, which has been awarded the tender to set up 22,932 smart boards and 8,209 hi-tech labs in government schools across Tamil Nadu under the Samagra Shiksha scheme, will be conducting a computer-based examination to select 8,209 administrators and instructors. The exam will be held on June 5.

A notification issued by M Aarthi, state project director, Samagra Shiksha, has instructed chief educational officers (CEOs) of all 38 districts to ensure the availability of school headmasters along with the computer teachers or teacher in-charge for the hi-tech lab on the day of the exam. They have also been instructed to be available when L&T engineers arrive at their schools on June 3.

With the screening test already completed by Keltron, the computer-based education test will be conducted for the selected candidates. The company will deploy 8,209 administrators and instructors after the selection to operate and maintain the labs for over 60 months.

A district-level official of Samagra Shiksha said, “Qualified volunteers of Illam Thedi Kalvi with computer knowledge were directly contacted by us and screening tests were held. Those who qualified will write the computer-based test and will be recruited once they pass the exam. In Tiruchy alone, the test will be held in 15 schools.”

Meanwhile, S Prabhakaran, state president of Tamil Nadu post graduate teachers’ association, alleged that the recruitment process for the instructors was held in a secretive manner.

“Neither the Samagra Shiksha, the school education department nor Keltron released any notification for the recruitment process. As protocol was not followed anyone who is influential can fill the posts at the local level.”