Man gets sucked into mudhole during fishing in Tamil Nadu, dies

SALEM: A 38-year-old man, M Mohanraj, drowned in Mettupathi Lake near the Iskcon Temple on Friday afternoon.

Mohanraj had the habit of diving into the lake and fishing. However, local sources said his usual activity ended in tragedy this time.

While wading into the lake he accidentally stepped into a mudhole on the lake bed. He was sucked into the hole, leading to a critical situation.

Despite the immediate response from bystanders who entered the water and pulled him out, Mohanraj was pronounced dead on the spot.

Eyewitnesses recounted the frantic efforts to save Mohanraj. The Karuppur Police conducted a thorough investigation and concluded the case with an autopsy. The official cause of death was determined to be drowning.

Authorities are now emphasising the need for increased awareness and caution for those engaging in activities around the lake, particularly due to hidden hazards such as mudholes.