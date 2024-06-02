NGO plans campaign in 360 village govt schools across TN on RTE Act

CHENNAI: Pallikalvi Paathukappu Iyyakkam (Save School Education Movement) is organising a campaign to save education in government schools located in 360 villages across the state on Sunday. All stakeholders including parents, students, school management committee, local body members, headmasters and teachers of the school, Illam Thedi Kalvi volunteers, school alumni and self-help groups can participate in the campaign.

Under this initiative, one volunteer each will work with 360 government schools in a year. They will educate the stakeholders, mainly parents to practise their rights under Right to Education Act (RTE). This will include clean schools and toilets, a proper playground, one classroom for 20 students, importance of physical education teachers. The volunteers will also educate the parents about the importance of ensuring democracy in a school through a school management system headed by parents. The movement aims to improve the standards of government schools with the involvement of the community.

“We have been working since 2018 to improve the standards of school education in the state. While Tamil Nadu excels in educational statistics, the learning levels in both government and private schools remain low. While the RTE Act gave powers of managing a school by the formation of school management committees, it was not active in the state till two years ago. The awareness about these committees is still needed,” said V Vasanthi Devi, head of the movement and former vice chancellor of Manonmaniam Sundaranar University.

“All the 360 volunteers will begin discussions with the local community about their rights under the law starting from Sunday. They will also record the suggestions and views of parents and community members to prepare a report,” she further added.