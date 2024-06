CHENNAI: While preparing food for her family, R Nasreen (59)*, who lives in a tenement maintained by the Waqf Board in Kannagi Nagar, is extra cautious. A minute of carelessness will end up in the food being spoiled as bits of the house’s ceiling keep falling down every now and then, reminding a scene from a 2023 Tamil movie Maaveeran that ends with the hero saving hundreds from a damaged apartment building with his superpower.

This is just the tip of the iceberg; despite paying Rs 500 per month as maintenance charge to the board, the family of three lives in a house with cracks on walls and stairs, broken windows and doors, damaged sewage pipeline, no direct water connection that forces them to manually carry water for everyday use, and much more.

Nasreen’s is not a one-off case. This is the condition of all 175 houses managed by the Waqf Board. Despite repeated complaints, no action has been taken to rectify the issues, laments Nasreen who lives with her daughter and grandson.

The Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) maintains around 23,500 houses in the Kannagi Nagar resettlement area. As per TNUHDB officials, 175 houses were handed over to the Waqf Board in 2010, which were allotted to Muslim families from economically weaker backgrounds.