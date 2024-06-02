Paint factory fire: Death toll rises to four, probe on

CHENNAI: One more person was found dead under the rubble on Saturday, in a boiler explosion that took place at a paint factory in Kakkalur industrial estate of Tiruvallur district on Friday. This has taken death toll at the factory to four. Police have identified the deceased as Srinivasan, Gandhi, Parthasarathy and Pushkar. The owner of the unit, Ganapathy has been arrested and remanded to judicial custody, as per Superintendent R Srinivasa Perumal.

Tiruvallur Collector T Prabhushankar said a detailed probe into the incident is underway to ascertain if the Boilers Act was violated in any manner. The district administration will be giving `2 lakh ex-gratia to the four victims as directed by the TN government and a detailed audit would also be conducted to ensure that such accidents are not repeated, he added.