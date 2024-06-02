Rs 285-crore ropeway project aims to boost Chennai beach tourism, ease traffic

CHENNAI: A ropeway project for a distance of 4.6km connecting Marina beach with Besant Nagar is on the anvil. The project is primarily aimed at promoting beach tourism and also looked at as a means of urban traffic decongestion.

National Highways Logistics Management Limited (NHLML) will be preparing a detailed feasibility report for the implementation of the Rs 285 crore project after the model code of conduct is lifted, according to sources.

“We have got the in-principle clearance for the project from the state government, which has also cleared the alignment,” a NHLML official told TNIE. The detailed feasibility report could not be done earlier due to the model code of conduct that is currently in place.

Once the detailed feasibility report is finalised, bids will be invited for the project. Sources said the project would require CRZ clearance from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.The official also said the project would involve acquisition of a few parcels of land. The implementation of the project, however, is likely to take time.

Sources from the government said the project has been designed to help urban decongestion and boost tourism from Marina Beach to Elliot’s Beach with one station in between.

Monocable Detachable Gondola Ropeway systems will be used with a cabin capacity of 10 persons.

The project, which is being jointly implemented by Department of Highways and Minor Ports, will be done through hybrid annuity mode and take two years to complete, provided all clearances are there and land is acquired.

As much as 60% construction support will be provided by NHLML under the hybrid annuity mode for ropeways as compared to 40% support provided under national highways to attract more private players for the development of ropeways.

The city corporation had earlier floated the idea of a rope car on under Singara Chennai 2.0 in 2022. The civic body, led by ward 104 councillor TV Shemmozhi, had initially proposed a rope car for a much shorter distance, from Napier Bridge to Vivekananda house. However, the proposal did not take off.