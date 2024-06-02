Suspected contamination in Vellore village, 40 hospitalised

VELLORE: One elderly person died on Friday and more than 40 residents are undergoing treatment for the last two days with symptoms of diarrhoea and vomiting due to suspected water contamination at Kel Sendathur village in Pernampet block of Vellore district. While residents alleged that the overhead tank from which drinking water is being supplied to the village has not been cleaned for months, officials said some of the affected individuals had not consumed the water, hinting that drinking water may not be the source of the health issue. The total number of affected individuals may be more than 60, and most of them are from Kel Sendathur, local sources said.

Officials said two days before the diarrhoea outbreak some of the affected individuals had consumed biryani at a local function. Investigation is on to find out if the outbreak was due to water contamination or food poisoning. Water and faecal samples have been sent to a lab for analysis. Kel Sendathur relies on two overhead tanks located within the village for water. Residents claim that these tanks have not been cleaned for months, and poor cleanliness may have contributed to the infection.

K Ilamathi (34), a resident, said, “Due to the proximity of the underground drinking water pipe to the sewage line, there is also a possibility of sewage getting mixed with drinking water due to pipeline damage.” After several residents started complaining about diarrhoea, around 2 am on Friday, 23 villagers were treated at the Melpatti Primary Health Centre on Friday and a few others were taken to Gudiyatham Government Hospital. One person was taken to Vellore GH for advanced care.

M Balaraman, an 80-year-old resident, who was discharged after treatment from Gudiyatham GH for diarrhoea and vomiting, passed away on Friday evening while returning home from hospital.

The block health officer said the cause of death may be due to pre-existing health condition including cardiac issues. N Naveen Sridar (43), his relative, said, “My uncle was a smoker and suffered from wheezing, but his demise occurred only after he had loose stools and vomiting. He doesn’t have any cardiac or diabetic problems.”