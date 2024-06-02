Technical glitch grounds Sharjah-bound Air Arabia flight at Coimbatore airport

COIMBATORE: A Sharjah-bound Air Arabia flight from the Coimbatore International Airport was cancelled after a technical glitch was detected at the nose wheel in the early hours of Saturday.

The Air Arabia flight landed at the Coimbatore International Airport from Sharjah around 3.45 am on Saturday. The pilots detected the technical glitch as the flight was about to take off around 4.15 am with 145 adults and six infants who boarded the flight to Sharjah.

The technical team inspected the nose wheel and found that a sharp object had torn a portion of the tyre. Immediately, the passengers were given accommodation at the nearby hotels. The residents of Coimbatore were sent to their residences in cabs by the Air Arabia management.

"There was a technical glitch in the nose wheel of the flight. The Air Arabia management claimed they would rectify the technical issues around 10 pm," said S Senthil Valavan, Airport Director, Coimbatore International Airport.

He also added that some sharp objects had damaged the tyre of the nose wheel.