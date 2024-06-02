Veeranam lake green due to algae not chemicals: PWD officials

CUDDALORE: Dismissing concerns about chemical contamination, Public Works Department (PWD) officials on Saturday clarified that the greenish colour in Veeranam Lake water is due to algae and aquatic plants. They further said that the water quality of the lake is being tested daily.

Veeranam Lake, a major water resource for Cuddalore that spans over 14 sqkm near Kattumannarkoil, stores up to 47.5 feet of water with a capacity of 1,461 million cubic feet. Water from Mettur Dam reaches Veeranam Lake via Kallanai, Keezhanai and Vadavaru River. It irrigates 44,856 acres of land directly and 40,526 acres indirectly. Apart from irrigation, Veeranam Lake is also a crucial source of drinking water for the Chennai region. Water from the lake is supplied in Chennai after a purification process at Neyveli along with borewell water from Maruvai, Pinnalur, Vadalur, Serakuppam, and Karaimedu. Though the lake dried up this year due to intense heat, a week ago, 200 cusecs of water from Kallanai reached Veeranam through Keezhanai.

However, the was found greenish, triggering panic among people . Following this, the water supply to Chennai was halted but was resumed a few days later. On Saturday, 33 cusecs were sent to the city.

“The greenish colour of the water is due to algae and aquatic plants. Before the water is sent to Chennai, it is tested thrice a day by the officials of Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board,” said PWD officials.