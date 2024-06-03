Climatic changes cut Madurai 'malli' yield by 50 per cent

MADURAI: The famous Madurai malli’s fragrance has died down in strength as the changing climatic conditions have hampered its harvest, with farmers ruing that the yield has dropped by 50%. Farmers have also alleged that the Mission for Madurai Malli, initiated by the state government in 2022 to develop jasmine cultivation, is yet to take effect.

Among the major horticulture crops, jasmine cultivation in Madurai is usually taken up on 1,700 hectares of land. Notably, cultivable areas have increased in the district over the past couple of years.

According to the agriculture department, in 2022- 2023, jasmine cultivation in Madurai was taken up on 1,674.95 hectares, which increased to 1,711.53 hectares in 2023-24. Usilampatti and Thiruparankundram blocks remain the major contributors to jasmine cultivation, with over 400 hectares of cultivated areas in each block. Under the Mission for Madurai malli, the state government distributed planting materials and cooler boxes to transport the jasmine flowers and other materials to the farmers.

Even as cultivated areas have increased, farmers are struggling to handle the post-harvest loss owing to fluctuating prices in the markets, which are generally based on special occasions. Speaking to TNIE, S Ramachandran, a trader and exporter of jasmine stated that the flower’s price dropped massively owing to a lack of demand.

While the flowers of good quality are sold at Rs 300-350 per kilo, flowers of poorer quality, which are used to extract the scent, are sold for less than Rs 250 per kilo.