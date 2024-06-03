CM Stalin pays rich tribute to Karunanidhi on centenary

CHENNAI: CM MK Stalin on Sunday paid rich tributes to his father and former chief minister M Karunanidhi whose birth centenary is celebrated on Monday.

In his tribute, Stalin recalled the achievements of the DMK patriarch and said he was the driving force behind the party cadre and they were working on the path shown by Karunanidhi.

In a poetic tribute, Stalin described Karunanidhi as a multi-faceted personality — politician, writer, dramatist, philosopher, etc. He said the entire country looked upon Karunanidhi as a political visionary.

In his political career, Karunanidhi headed the DMK for five decades and served as MLA, MLC and the leader of the opposition. He wrote stories, screenplay and lyrics for numerous films. Karunanidhi also produced many films. In the field of journalism, Karunanidhi edited a newspaper and was a prolific writer.

Stalin said Karunanidhi was a well-known literary personality who wrote several novels, short stories and poems. As CM of the state, Karunanidhi was instrumental in enacting several legislation for the people, and ensured building new schools, colleges, medical colleges, universities, etc.

Stalin said Karunanidhi crisscrossed Tamil Nadu during 95 years of his lifetime and made it the best state in the country. No place in Tamil Nadu is bereft of his inscriptions for his schemes.

In this connection, Stalin recalled the memorials established for Karunanidhi across the state during his centenary year. Hailing Karunanidhi as the sculptor who created modern Tamil Nadu, Stalin said the Dravidian model government in the state has been a pioneer of many new schemes.