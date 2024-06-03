Goondas Act invoked against woman history-sheeter by Coimbatore cops

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore city police have slapped the Goondas Act against a 44-year-old woman history-sheeter, M Viswadharshini, in a cheating case.

Viswadharshini, a resident of RS Puram, is currently lodged at the special prison for women on the premises of the Coimbatore Central Prison.

The police department slapped the Goondas Act against her as she had been routinely posting derogatory comments against the people and the police as well as cheating people of money, states a press note issued by the Coimbatore city police on Sunday.

Viswadharshini, who runs an NGO named Tiger Way, allegedly cheated `50,000 from a woman Selina saying that if they invested money in her trust, she would give double the investment. When Selina asked to repay the amount, Viswadharshini posted derogatory remarks against her on a social media platform and threatened to kill her. Based on the complaint, she was arrested on May 8 and lodged at Coimbatore Central Prison, the press release further said.

She was already booked by the Thudiyalur police for obstructing the police from carrying out their duties at the station and using offensive language. A case against her at Vadavalli police station for threatening a journalist is also pending. She was also accused in a Pocso Act case in Chennai in 2018 and acquitted in 2020.