HDPE sacks causing spillage, revenue loss to co-op societies, say PDS workers

COIMBATORE: Besides spillage, the use of High Density Polythene (HDPE) bags to pack foodgrains instead of jute sacks is causing revenue loss to cooperative societies as there is no resale value, say supervisors at PDS shops.

According to supervisors, the quantity of goods, especially rice and foodgrains, sent from the civil supplies godown to the shops in polythene bags becomes less as billhooks used by workers to load and unload them damage the sacks resulting in spillage. The workers said the department should pack materials in jute.

G Rajendran, president of Tamil Nadu fair price shop employees union, said, “Earlier rice, sugar and dhal were sent in jute bag. But in the last eight months, they are packing it in white-colour HDPE bags. Now around 30 -40% goods are sent in plastic bags to ration shop. The problem is, quantity of leakage from plastic bags is high.

The weight of a jute bag will be 350 gram. A rice bag’s actual weight is 50 kg and adding the jute bag’s weight the quantity should be 50.350 kg per sack. Nowadays, weight for a bag of rice packed in polythene is less than 49 kg. Eventually, supervisors have to bear the loss,” he added.