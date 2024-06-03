If INDIA bloc comes to power, MDMK will not be part of new government: Durai Vaiko

MADURAI: If the INDIA bloc wins the parliamentary election, then the MDMK will not be a part of the new cabinet, said MDMK leader and Tiruchy Lok Sabha candidate Durai Vaiko on Sunday. Speaking to media persons in Madurai, Durai Vaiko said that the public has benefitted from the welfare schemes implemented by Chief Minister MK Stalin over the past three years.

"As we have stated earlier, the DMK-led alliance will win 39 seats in the Lok Sabha elections, and most of the exit poll results indicate the same. However, the exit polls by some TV channels predicted that the NDA will secure more than 350 seats, but the exact numbers will be known after 48 hours," he said.

Commenting on BJP state president K Annamalai's recent remark that the INDIA bloc will vanish once the Lok Sabha poll results are announced, Durai Vaiko said, "Those are his personal statements and they emit a sense of dictatorial mindset, as in a democracy, people alone can decide on such matters." He added that if the INDIA bloc wins the election, then MDMK will not be a part of the new cabinet.

"AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami mentioned that there has been an increase in the crime rate in the state. He made such statements being the opposition leader. It may be noted that crime against women was high even during the AIADMK regime. Hence, we need not give much importance to his comments. Moreover, MDMK has always been against liquor and is giving more importance to addiction-related issues in order to bring it to the attention of the government," he said.

He further stated that the spread of fake news via social media has led to the creation of unavoidable controversies, adversely affecting the personal lives and families of individuals concerned. "In traditional media like newspapers and TV channels, there is censorship, which bars personal attacks and rumours. While social media enables laymen to get larger attention to their problems, it also gives opportunities to discredit or defame people through personal and political attacks," Durai Vaiko added. He also called for the need to set a limit on such defamatory comments.

Furthermore, he said, "Election campaigns should focus on social development, economic issues and basic amenities. However, neither the BJP nor Prime Minister Narendra Modi are talking about the issues affecting the public. Instead, they are commenting on religion and caste, thereby spreading hatred in the society. I believe politics should stay clear of topics like religion and focus on development issues."