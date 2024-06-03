Keltron’s instructors and hi-tech lab administrators to handle EMIS portal

TIRUCHY: Administrators and instructors to be recruited by Kerala State Electronics Development Corporation (Keltron) for the 8,209 hi-tech labs in government schools across the state will be tasked with Information and Communication Technology (ICT) work, including Educational Management Information System (EMIS), sources said.

Keltron, which has been awarded the tender to set up the hi-tech labs, will be conducting a computer-based examination to select 8,209 administrators and instructors on June 5. According to sources, the selected candidates will handle EMIS portal also.

At present, schoolteachers are tasked with carrying out the data entry work themselves. The portal stores all the information of schools, teachers, and students in government, aided, and private schools.

According to sources, around 25,000 candidates with BSc, MSc, MCA in computer science, BE, ME, MTech and diploma in computer science attended a screening test on May 29. The selected candidates will be recruited once they pass the computer-based exam. They will be given a monthly stipend of Rs 15,000.

Sources said the screening test was attended by volunteers of Illam Thedi Kalvi and 10,000 graduates, whose names were present in a list given by B.Ed Computer Science Unemployed Graduates’ Association.

Although teachers’ associations have welcomed the move, they have raised concerns over possible data leak as the work will be taken up entirely by private players.

“Almost all data related to children is available in the portal, There is an apprehension that data might be leaked. The government should take extra care to protect the data,” said Prince Gajendra Babu, general secretary of State Platform for Common School System — Tamil Nadu.

M Aarthi, state project director of Samagra Shiksha and the administrative head of EMIS portal, said, “Selected candidates will handle all kind of IT-related works. Data confidentiality will be maintained without compromise.”